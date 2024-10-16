Rostislav Christov Raykov Buys 20,000 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 20,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 5,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$12,350.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 3,400 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,636.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 5,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 12,600 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,760.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 3,400 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,180.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 17,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 1,100 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,112.00.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

Shares of LGC stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.64. The company had a trading volume of 274,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,084. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71 and a beta of -0.26. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$2.89.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

