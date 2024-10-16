Roth Capital Weighs in on First Solar, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for First Solar in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.53 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.84.

FSLR opened at $201.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.45 and its 200 day moving average is $222.49. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,749,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $759,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,991,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

