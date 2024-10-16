Roth Mkm Raises TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target to $148.00

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $146.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

NYSE:TKO traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.52. 177,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.10 and its 200-day moving average is $109.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.04. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $128.31.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after buying an additional 1,002,121 shares during the period. XN LP boosted its position in TKO Group by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after purchasing an additional 996,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,640,000 after purchasing an additional 961,880 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after purchasing an additional 557,444 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the first quarter worth $43,999,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

