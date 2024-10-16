Royal Bank of Canada Increases Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Price Target to $26.00

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archrock in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Archrock in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Archrock Stock Up 3.1 %

Archrock stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. 335,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. Archrock has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $270.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the second quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 382.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

