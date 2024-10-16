Royal Bank of Canada Increases Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target to $52.00

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on KNTK. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.81. 119,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,350. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. Kinetik has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.91.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $359.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.94 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.16%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,927,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

