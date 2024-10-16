Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,591 shares during the period. Sabra Health Care REIT comprises 4.2% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Leisure Capital Management owned 0.23% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,316. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 86.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 571.43%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Further Reading

