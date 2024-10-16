Safeguard Financial LLC Acquires 349 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Safeguard Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.81.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $148.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.82. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $170.17. The company has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

