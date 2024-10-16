Safeguard Financial LLC Buys 127 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the third quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Home Depot by 12.0% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 5,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $416.04 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The stock has a market cap of $412.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $380.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.