Safeguard Financial LLC Purchases 644 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Safeguard Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 108,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,095,000 after purchasing an additional 35,492 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.8% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 11,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $491.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $474.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.10. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

