Safeguard Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 165,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 56,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.89.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

