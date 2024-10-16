Safeguard Financial LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Safeguard Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VOE stock opened at $168.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.11 and a 200 day moving average of $156.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $170.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

