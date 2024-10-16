SANUWAVE Health Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, October 18th (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

Shares of SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, October 18th. The 1-375 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, October 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, October 17th.

SANUWAVE Health Stock Performance

SANUWAVE Health stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,256,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,244. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. SANUWAVE Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. SANUWAVE Health had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 13.79%.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

