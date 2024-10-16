Sapphire (SAPP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,523.59

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $3.75 million and $1,523.59 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,923,142,791 coins and its circulating supply is 1,902,513,368 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

