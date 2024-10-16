Sareum (LON:SAR) Trading 5.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.49 ($0.37). 499,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 718,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

Sareum Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £33.02 million, a P/E ratio of -516.33 and a beta of -1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.74.

About Sareum

Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's lead product is SDC-1801, a TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor that is in a Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

