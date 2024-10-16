Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $64.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

SLB stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.95%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

