Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stake Boosted by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 4.9% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $26,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

