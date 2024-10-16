Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 1.2% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,860,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,274,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,837,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,549,000 after purchasing an additional 480,848 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,244,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,267,000 after buying an additional 106,505 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $23,895,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.