Scroll Price Hits $1.43 on Major Exchanges (SCR)

Scroll (SCR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Scroll has a total market cap of $271.27 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scroll token can now be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002104 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scroll has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.10 or 0.00250653 BTC.

Scroll Profile

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. The official website for Scroll is scroll.io. Scroll’s official message board is scroll.io/blog. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp.

Buying and Selling Scroll

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 1.38083367 USD and is up 10.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,057,701.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scroll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

