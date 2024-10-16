SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 770 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.6% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,848.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $368,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,326. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,848.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded up $7.24 on Wednesday, reaching $119.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.81. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

