SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 34,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,957. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.40. The stock has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

