SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 388,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,518,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,250,000 after acquiring an additional 142,356 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 511,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 40,154 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $390,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $135.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

