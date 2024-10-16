SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.99. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $57.44 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 3.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $92.90 to $77.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $880.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Lam Research from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

