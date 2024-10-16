SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 72 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 11.2% during the third quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE IBM opened at $231.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.64 and its 200 day moving average is $188.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $237.37.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.41.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

