Seele-N Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $9.64 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,588.85 or 0.99993929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013497 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007063 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00063930 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041203 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

