Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Brian Mulroy Sells 4,207 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Mulroy sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $55,195.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,728.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Semrush Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Semrush had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEMR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth $156,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the second quarter worth $174,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 28.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

