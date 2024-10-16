Senior plc (LON:SNR) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Senior Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON SNR opened at GBX 135.60 ($1.77) on Wednesday. Senior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183 ($2.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £559.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,935.26, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Senior

In other Senior news, insider Ian King bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £158,000 ($206,320.19). 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

