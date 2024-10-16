Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Buys 31,024 Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares during the period. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF makes up 16.8% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned about 3.37% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $87,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Forward LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $110.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,577. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $77.55 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day moving average of $102.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

