Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Purchases 74 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $177.46. 342,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,014. The company has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $177.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.54.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.