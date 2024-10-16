Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 146,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 70,791 shares during the last quarter.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MINV traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.07. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Profile

The Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of innovative companies in Asia. Holdings are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. MINV was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

