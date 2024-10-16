Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,269,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 252,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 524,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after buying an additional 161,642 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $6,428,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 599,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,169,000 after buying an additional 109,001 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB stock remained flat at $51.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 17,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,170. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.