Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after buying an additional 815,598 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,664,000 after buying an additional 539,682 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,301 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,569,000 after purchasing an additional 430,134 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 767,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $59.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.21.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

