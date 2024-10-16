Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 419,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,385 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 639,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 437,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 598,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 215,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 43,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,708. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

