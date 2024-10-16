Sentry LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sentry LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Sentry LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $223.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

