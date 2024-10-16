ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $1,100.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $900.00 to $1,100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $887.73.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded down $10.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $917.23. 366,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $949.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $867.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $788.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.1% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

