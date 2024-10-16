Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10.

Shangri-La Asia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

