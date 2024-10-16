Shentu (CTK) Market Capitalization Tops $76.47 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last week, Shentu has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Shentu has a market capitalization of $76.47 million and $1.73 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 138,989,093 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

