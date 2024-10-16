Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.84) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,746.67 ($35.87).

Shares of Whitbread stock traded up GBX 186 ($2.43) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,258 ($42.54). The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72. The company has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,036.25, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,970.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,010.73. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,723 ($35.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,714 ($48.50).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

