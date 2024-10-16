Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.84) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,746.67 ($35.87).
Get Our Latest Research Report on WTB
Whitbread Stock Up 6.1 %
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Whitbread
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.