Short Interest in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Drops By 10.9%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,220,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 13,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

ALB stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.74. 2,644,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,514. Albemarle has a one year low of $71.97 and a one year high of $172.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 176.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $49,007,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 261.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 413,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,473,000 after acquiring an additional 299,148 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 115.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 542,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,791,000 after buying an additional 290,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,584,000 after buying an additional 265,313 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

