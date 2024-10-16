Short Interest in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rises By 5.3%

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 364,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,504,256.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $736,540.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,463,130.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,123 in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,815,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,145,000 after acquiring an additional 48,203 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,691,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,663,000 after purchasing an additional 680,976 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after purchasing an additional 280,390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,616,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,550,000 after buying an additional 338,653 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $65.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMPH. StockNews.com downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

