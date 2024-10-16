Short Interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Grows By 22.2%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 67,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BW. StockNews.com raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.20 million. Research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

