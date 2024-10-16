Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Declines By 10.4%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 159.0 days.

Bankinter Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

