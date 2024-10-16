Short Interest in Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Declines By 16.7%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Barco Price Performance

Shares of BCNAF stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. Barco has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Get Barco alerts:

About Barco

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, custom medical, digital pathology, and all-in-one displays; medical display controllers; healthcare software; digital operating room solutions, such as medical device management and surgical collaboration; rear-projection, LED, and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; and wireless conferencing and presentation systems, as well as video bars for wireless collaboration.

Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.