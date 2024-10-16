Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Decreases By 12.2%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 49,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of BayCom in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in BayCom by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in BayCom in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of BayCom by 17.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. BayCom has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $25.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $271.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.77.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. BayCom had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. Analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

