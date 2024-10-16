Short Interest in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Declines By 22.1%

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 439,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 563,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Biomerica Stock Down 5.6 %
BMRA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 42,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -1.11. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.13.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 110.44% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%.
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.
