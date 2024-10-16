Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Increases By 9.1%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bouygues Price Performance
OTCMKTS BOUYY opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $8.27.
Bouygues Company Profile
