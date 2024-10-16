Short Interest in CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW) Grows By 21.3%

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CERo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEROW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. CERo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

Get CERo Therapeutics alerts:

CERo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead development candidate is CER-1236, an autologous T cell therapy candidate for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CERo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CERo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.