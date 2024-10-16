Short Interest in Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Expands By 18.8%

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 19,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Cheer Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Cheer stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,717. Cheer has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheer stock. Shah Capital Management increased its position in Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,842 shares during the quarter. Cheer makes up 0.7% of Shah Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 12.95% of Cheer worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Cheer Company Profile

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses.

