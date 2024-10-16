Short Interest in CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Declines By 12.8%

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,823,600 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 20,449,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,921.9 days.

CMOC Group Stock Down 6.4 %

CMOC Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.94. 1,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,240. CMOC Group has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

Get CMOC Group alerts:

About CMOC Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, and refining of base and rare metals. It operates through Molybdenum, Tungsten and Related Products; Niobium, Phosphorus and Related Products; Copper, Cobalt and Related Products; Metal trading; and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for CMOC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMOC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.