Short Interest in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declines By 15.0%

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the September 15th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CIK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 526,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,224. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 194,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 75,404 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

