Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Decreases By 16.7%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 27,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Culp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CULP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. 2,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,199. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. Culp has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $72.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Culp in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,828.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Culp news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp purchased 16,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $92,090.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,964.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon A. Decker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,828.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 251,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,759. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

